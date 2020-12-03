The "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While interest in preventative health was increasing prior to 2020 in Western Europe, the Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated this with consumer focus being on immunity in 2020.

In light of an economic downturn, value and efficacy are set to gain importance, as are products with energy/focus and mental wellbeing claims. However, competition from functional foods continues to threaten VDS with the potential to erode sales.

The Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Western Europe global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb5811

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005646/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900