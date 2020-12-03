Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced optimism for the positive cannabis sector impact that can be realized through the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act). The bill is expected to be up for a House vote before the end of this week.

"PURA's new hemp lifestyle brand business direction is moving forward with great prospects for milestone growth in 2021 and the passage of the MORE Act into law would be a spectacular accelerator," said PURA CEO Brian Shibley. "U.S. Federal prohibition remains a source of multiple hurdles for cannabis sector businesses, big and small, participating in hemp or marijuana enterprises. Cannabis businesses deal with banking issues, university research resistance, investment hesitation, and interstate shipping restrictions - to name just a few limitations curtailing the full potential of the U.S. cannabis sector. Enacting the MORE Act into law could unleash a juggernaut. Even just bringing the Act to a vote draws national attention to the many peripheral issues holding back an otherwise burgeoning industry and that attention is a substantial step forward in the elimination of restrictions even if it's only one restriction at a time."

PURA's new hemp lifestyle brand business direction includes partnerships with Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) both of which also stand to benefit from the current MORE Act proceedings.

As part of PURA's overall hemp lifestyle brand strategy, PURA has acquired a five percent stake in ALKM as part of a strategic partnership. ALKM already bottles PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water and now PURA plans to substantially expand its co-packing relationship with ALKM.

PAOG has acquired PURA's cannabis cultivation operation as part of a partnership between the two companies to build a cannabis cultivation and extraction facility as part of PURA's new hemp lifestyle brand business direction.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69444