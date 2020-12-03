Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - EuroLife Brands Inc. (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMB) (OTC PINK: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that it will commence trading under its new company name "Plant & Co. Brands Ltd." and ticker symbol "VEGN" effective at the opening of trading on Friday, December 4, 2020.

The Company's new CUSIP for its common shares is 72724R104 and ISIN is CA72724R1047.

EuroLife also announces that, further to its news release of December 2, 2020 and due to high demand, it has increased its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to 18,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise up to $3,700,000 in gross proceeds.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable into Shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Share for two (2) years from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for merger and acquisition activities and opportunities and general working capital. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Finders' fees may be payable to qualified parties.

