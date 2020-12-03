The Chinese giant, which had a $40 billion stock price yesterday, has announced it shipped 20 GW of solar panels by Monday.PV manufacturer Longi Solar today announced it had hit its 20 GW annual solar module shipment target last month. The Xi'An-based monocrystalline solar company, which moved into the module business with the acquisition of Lerri Solar in 2015, did not divulge any specifics about the pattern of its 2020 shipments and has not responded to enquiries from pv magazine. Shanghai-listed Longi is the world's largest solar company, with a market value of RMB262 billion (US$40 billion) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...