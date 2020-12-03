BlueCat Networks: BlueCat's Cloud Discovery & Visibility now available for Google Cloud Platform

The Adaptive Application empowers IT teams to achieve central visibility of DNS/IP infrastructure in all major public clouds.

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020application supports Google Cloud Platform (GCP), in addition to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. This Adaptive Application centralizes cloud DNS and IP utilization data in a single IP Address Management solution, making it easier to support hybrid- and multi-cloud strategies.



As enterprises accelerate migration of workloads to the cloud, they create conflicting silos of DNS authority across private clouds, public clouds, and data centers. This causes visibility challenges for NetOps teams responsible for network compliance, health, and DNS resolution. These challenges increase time-to-access for data in the data center, and the risk of zone or IP conflicts in hybrid-cloud models.

"The cloud must be treated as an extension of the observable, on-premises network," says Andrew Wertkin, BlueCat Chief Strategy Officer. "Anything less, and the IT organization loses its ability to support development teams, as they race to meet the rapidly evolving needs of their business' customers and employees."

BlueCat Cloud Discovery & Visibility for GCP gives customers:

Discovery into Google Cloud Platform infrastructure - Obtain continuous, real-time visibility into the changes to GCP IP space.

- Obtain continuous, real-time visibility into the changes to GCP IP space. Discovery of Google Cloud DNS - Discover GCP Public and Private DNS zones, plus GCP internal and external name resolution.

- Discover GCP Public and Private DNS zones, plus GCP internal and external name resolution. REST API support for automated discovery and visibility of multiple GCP accounts - Automatically orchestrate visibility across multiple GCP accounts.



For more information, visit the BlueCat Adaptive Plugin and Application catalog to see all BlueCat Cloud Discovery & Visibility solutions.

