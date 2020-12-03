Ontario Green Savings Announces New Website Designed to Keep Customers Informed

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Ontario Green Savings is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new website, https://ontariogreensavings.org/, a sister destination to the original site seen here. The new site is geared towards keeping customers informed about Ontario Green Savings in the news as well as key announcements. Customers can read up on all the latest trends in green home initiatives, get important information (such as COVID-19 related energy cost changes), and stay up to date on changes to the energy industry that may affect home usage.

The site also showcases Ontario Green Savings' press releases, featuring content about how Ontario Green Savings has helped customers save millions on utility bills over recent years. It also houses a useful FAQ page and customer reviews. Check it out today and learn more about how Ontario Green Savings is making a difference.

As the cost and consumption of energy rise across the country, Ontario Green Savings is working to help Canadian families make the switch to greener products and home improvements not only in Ontario, but also in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Quebec. In a recent feature 'Ontario Green Savings Discusses Organizations that Make Canada Proud', the company explains how fast-growing innovators like themselves are contributing to the growing market in Canada, whose economic rating outpaced even the United States for the first time ever this year. Read this and more at https://ontariogreensavings.org/.

Customers can still enjoy the easy access to free quotes at the original website. Visit today to learn how you might qualify for a free, energy efficient thermostat.

About Ontario Green Savings

Ontario Green Savings is a leading Smart Home Rental Program provider in Ontario and other provinces. It is one of the largest rental programs in the country, offering competitive cost-neutral programs so Canadian property owners can upgrade their residential, commercial, and industrial spaces to eco-friendly technology. Ontario Green Savings offers smart home automation to approximately 8500 customers with flexible plans that meet their needs. In 2019 Ontario Green Savings was one of Canada's top 500 fastest-growing companies and top 50 new growth companies.

