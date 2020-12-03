The agreement between HyperloopTT and Capgemini's Altran, the world-leader in engineering and R&D services, strengthens HyperloopTT's technical presence and will focus on accelerating systems integrations for passenger commercialization in the heart of Europe's Aerospace Valley in Toulouse, France.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) announced today an agreement with world-leading engineering and R&D services provider Altran, part of the Capgemini Group. The agreement includes one hundred Altran engineers to accelerate the development of commercialized passenger hyperloop systems at the HyperloopTT facility in Toulouse, France, the Aerospace Valley of Europe. HyperloopTT's European R&D Center is the home of the world's only full-scale hyperloop system, which has been undergoing testing and optimization since 2019.

The agreement advances HyperloopTT's capabilities in a lean way, negotiated within HyperloopTT's hybrid collaborative framework. The announcement comes after recent commitments from both the European Union and the United States, emphasizing the development of commercial hyperloop systems as part of a broader post-pandemic economic solution focused on sustainable high-speed transportation and infrastructure.

"We're seeing more and more major players in technology and transportation embrace hyperloop as the future of sustainable high-speed travel, and we welcome Altran to the HyperloopTT global movement," said HyperloopTT CEO Andres De Leon. "Our business model has enabled us to add their top-tier engineering expertise in aerospace, aeronautics, and systems engineering."

"HyperloopTT is leading the way in profitable and sustainable high-speed infrastructure," said Altran Executive Vice-President William Rozé. "Our work together will make the HyperloopTT European R&D Center at Aerospace Valley, the epicenter for hyperloop engineering worldwide, while building upon the long tradition of transportation innovation and leadership in Toulouse."

HyperloopTT's continued European-based development has accelerated the adoption of commercial hyperloop systems across the continent. Since reaching an agreement with the City of Toulouse in 2017, HyperloopTT has led international hyperloop regulation efforts from its full-scale test site. After developing the world's first hyperloop insurance framework with Munich Re, HyperloopTT completed the first set of safety and certification guidelines for hyperloop systems with TÜV SÜD and delivered them to the European Commission. HyperloopTT is committed to demonstrating that hyperloop is a sustainable near-term infrastructure project that can solve the congestion, sustainability, air quality, infrastructure, and competition concerns that face the European Union.

About Altran

Altran is the world leader in engineering and R&D services. Altran offers its clients a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its clients, from concept through industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow and has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense Naval, Rail, Infrastructure Transport, Energy, Industrial Consumer, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor Electronics, Software Internet, Finance Public Sector. Altran has more than 50,000 employees operating in over 30 countries.

Altran is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods at unprecedented speeds safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Through the use of unique, patented technology, and an advanced business model of lean collaboration, open innovation and integrated partnership, HyperloopTT is creating and licensing technologies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 40 corporate and university partners.

HyperloopTT's European R&D Center at Aerospace Valley in Toulouse, France, is the testing site of the world's first and only full-system and passenger capsule. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE; Bratislava, Slovakia; São Paulo, Brazil; and Barcelona, Spain. HyperloopTT has signed agreements in the United States, UAE, France, Germany, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Ukraine.

