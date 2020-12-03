Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fasadgruppen Group AB, company registration number 559158-4122, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Fasadgruppen Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 9, 2020. The company has 40,132,480 shares as per today's date. Short Name: FG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 45,132,480 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015195771 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 211024 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials -------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5010 Construction and materials -------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 9 up and including December 10, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 21-22 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.