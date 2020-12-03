Capgemini SE: Press Release// Capgemini Invent supports mining and metallurgical key player Eramet in its Data and Artificial Intelligence driven transformation

Hi,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre

Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com

_____________________

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

+33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com (mailto:pauline.briand@eramet.com) Media relations

Florence Lièvre

+33 1 47 54 50 71

florence.lievre@capgemini.com (mailto:michele.mooreduhen@capgemini.com)

Capgemini Invent supports mining and metallurgical key player Eramet in its Data and Artificial Intelligence driven transformation

This transformation program was selected as the winner of the "Data & Technology" award in the 'Syntec Conseil 2020 Grand Prix'1 conducted in France on November 26th.

Paris, December 3, 2020 - Capgemini Invent , the Capgemini Group's digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand, and Eramet 's close collaboration in the past 3 years has resulted in a successful development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all of the group's mining and metallurgical activities. The results obtained around productivity improvement, commercial performance and metal recovery will allow Eramet to accelerate its energy and environmental transition.

Eramet wanted to industrialize the use of Artificial Intelligence. To reinforce this deployment, it set up, together with Capgemini Invent, a "Data Factory"2 comprising around fifty experts from the two companies.

At the heart of this program lies the optimal use of data generated by the information systems, drones and connected sensors present in the group's 39 industrial sites around the world.

This transformation journey covers Eramet's entire value chain: real time industrial risks prediction, energy mix of industrial facilities optimization, and selective extraction of ore to ensure sustainable exploitation of resources. For example:

In Norway and New Caledonia, metallurgists at Eramet's high-temperature furnaces are taking advantage of AI by analyzing predictive information on production quality and economic performance, with the aim of increasing the production of manganese and nickel alloys.

In Sweden, Erasteel, a subsidiary of Eramet and a pioneer in powder metallurgy, is deploying an application to optimize the time it takes to make high-performance steels available to customers.

In Gabon, a new solution is being validated by Setrag, Eramet's rail transport subsidiary, to predict track wear and tear in order to optimize maintenance.

In Senegal, activities are underway to improve the mining process in order to make it more agile using data science approaches.

Eramet is consolidating its ecological transition through the collective construction of innovative solutions for responsible, sustainable production, a priority for the group.

Ludovic Donati, Eramet Group's Digital Transformation Director, said: "Since 2017, Eramet has been transforming itself with a clear vision of the industry of the future: intelligent, connected, safe and responsible mines and plants for people and natural resources. We have put digital transformation and digital intelligence at the heart of our performance. The first results are visible in the productivity of our mines and plants. Capgemini Invent's teams are working with us over the long term to deploy a high-performance data strategy in co-construction that is adapted to the challenges of our rapidly changing industry. Our ambition is to go even further in the control of our data, which gives agile players a competitive advantage."

Mathieu Dougados, Executive Director of Capgemini Invent in France, adds: "We are proud to support the Eramet Group in this ambitious program to transform its mining and metallurgical activities by leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the sector and our globally recognized expertise in data and Artificial Intelligence. This partnership with Eramet, a flagship of French industry, is emblematic of what Capgemini Invent wants to bring to its customers and its teams: an end-to-end digital transformation with data as the driving force and a permanent results-oriented co-construction approach."

To learn more about the story or watch the video interview of Ludovic Donati, Eramet Group's Digital Transformation Director, click here .

About Eramet

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and upgrading of metals

About Capgemini Invent

As the digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, Capgemini Invent helps CxOs envision and build what's next for their organizations. Located in more than 30 offices and 25 creative studios around the world, its 7,000+ strong team combines strategy, technology, data science and creative design with deep industry expertise and insights, to develop new digital solutions and business models of the future.

Capgemini Invent is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com/invent

1 The 'Syntec Conseil 2020 Grand Prix' rewards the strategic benefits of the consulting profession in France: https://syntec-conseil.fr/nos-evenements/grand-prix-syntec-conseil/

2 Interdisciplinary center dedicated to the development of Data and AI solutions composed of expert data scientists, data engineers, developers, scrum masters and UX/UI designers.







Attachment