Cosmo Pharmaceuticals gibt Lizenzvergabe für China-Rechte von Lumeblue (Methylenblau MMX) an China Medical System Holdings Ltd bekannt

Dublin, Irland - 3. Dezember 2020: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) gab heute bekannt, dass es die chinesischen Rechte für Lumeblue an China Medical System Holdings Ltd. ("CMS") (SEHK: 867) lizenziert hat.

Lumeblue ist das kürzlich von der EMA zugelassene Medikament von Cosmo zum Nachweis von Läsionen bei der Koloskopie.

CMS ist ein gut etabliertes, innovationsgetriebenes Spezialpharma-Unternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf Vertrieb und Marketing in China. CMS konzentriert sich auf innovative Produkte, die weltweit "First-in-Class" führend sind oder aufgrund ihrer innovativen Formulierungen oder Drug-Delivery-Systeme die beste Wirksamkeit oder das beste Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis in der gleichen Klasse aufweisen; zudem hat CMS eine innovative Pipeline mit grossem Marktpotenzial und differenzierenden Wettbewerbsvorteilen auf relativ hohem Innovationsniveau aufgebaut, die verschiedene therapeutische Bereiche abdeckt. Inzwischen verfügt CMS seit über zwei Jahrzehnten über bewährte und erfolgreiche Erfahrungen in der Arzneimittelförderung und hat ein professionelles, regelkonformes und effizientes akademisches Förderungssystem aufgebaut. CMS ist am Main Board der Börse von Hongkong notiert (Börsenkürzel: 00867). Für weitere Informationen: http://en.cms.net.cn/CmsNewWebEn/Index.aspx.

CMS zahlt an Cosmo USD 5 Mio. bei (a) dem Abschluss eines Liefervertrags oder (b) am fünfundvierzigsten (45.) Tag nach Abschluss dieses Vertrags, je nachdem, welcher Zeitpunkt früher eintritt, zuzüglich Lizenzgebühren und möglicher regulatorischer und kommerzieller Meilensteine. Cosmo wird Exklusivlieferant von Lumeblue sein.

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO von Cosmo, sagte: "CMS ist der bestmögliche Partner für Lumeblue auf dem chinesischen Markt. CMS ist eine sehr zuverlässige Organisation mit einer beeindruckenden Erfolgsgeschichte und bekannt dafür, sich auf innovative Therapien zu konzentrieren, die einen langfristigen Nutzen bringen können. Obwohl der chinesische Markt im Vergleich zur Gesamtbevölkerung immer noch eine begrenzte Anzahl von Koloskopien aufweist, ist er in absoluten Zahlen grösser als Europa und wird in naher Zukunft voraussichtlich sehr schnell wachsen; deshalb ist es wichtig, die Koloskopie mit Hilfe von Lumeblue effektiver zu gestalten. Ich freue mich auf eine sehr lange und für beide Seiten lohnende Partnerschaft mit CMS".

Dr. Huaizheng Peng, Director of Global Investment Operations von CMS, sagte: "Wir freuen uns über diese Vereinbarung mit Cosmo, einem Unternehmen mit einer langen Tradition in der Entwicklung innovativer Produkte in der Gastroenterologie. Wir glauben, dass Lumeblue in China sehr erfolgreich sein und den Patienten einen enormen Wert bringen wird. Gastroenterologie ist einer unserer therapeutischen Kernbereiche, und Lumeblue wird zu einem wichtigen Teil unserer Wachstumsstrategie werden".

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Behandlung ausgewählter gastrointestinaler Krankheiten und die Unterstützung in der Endoskopie konzentriert. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD, Dickdarminfektionen und die Erkennung von Dickdarmverletzungen. Aemcolo wurde kürzlich für die USA an Red Hill Biopharma auslizensiert. Cosmo hat auch Medizinprodukte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und ist kürzlich eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb seines neuartigen Gerätes im Bereich der Künstlichen Intelligenz eingegangen, welches in Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren verwendet werden soll. Darüber hinaus ist Cosmo Lizenznehmer für die USA für den neuartigen Wirkstoff zur prozeduralen Sedierung, Remimazolam, und hat diesen kürzlich an Acacia unterlizensiert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com

Finanzkalender

Jahresergebnisse 2020 26. März 2021 Generalversammlung 2021, Amsterdam 28. Mai 2021

Kontakt

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.