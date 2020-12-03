The esports market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Esports Market 2020-2024

The report on the esports market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by branding through esports.

The esports market analysis includes game genre segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising number of esports events as one of the prime reasons driving the esports market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The esports market covers the following areas:

Esports Market Sizing

Esports Market Forecast

Esports Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc.

Gfinity Plc

Harena Data Inc.

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Valve Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Game genre

Market segments

Comparison by Game genre

MOBA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

FPS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RTS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Game genre

Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

Market segments

Comparison by Revenue stream

Sponsorship Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Media rights Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Advertising Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Publisher fees Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Merchandise and ticket sales Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Revenue stream

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Gfinity Plc

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Valve Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

