The esports market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.
The report on the esports market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by branding through esports.
The esports market analysis includes game genre segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising number of esports events as one of the prime reasons driving the esports market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The esports market covers the following areas:
Esports Market Sizing
Esports Market Forecast
Esports Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc.
- Gfinity Plc
- Harena Data Inc.
- Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.
- Modern Times Group MTG AB
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Valve Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Game genre
- Market segments
- Comparison by Game genre
- MOBA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- FPS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RTS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Game genre
Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue stream
- Sponsorship Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Media rights Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Advertising Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Publisher fees Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Merchandise and ticket sales Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Revenue stream
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Epic Games Inc.
- Gfinity Plc
- Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.
- Modern Times Group MTG AB
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Valve Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
