Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces that it has today (03 December 2020) issued 215,473 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury, 130,000 at a price of 234.50 pence per ordinary share, 50,000 at a price of 233.9 pence per ordinary share and 35,473 at a price of 235.2 pence per share.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company's issued share capital comprises 291,639,480, of which no shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 291,639,480.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798

03 December 2020