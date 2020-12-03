DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV Dividend Declaration

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV Dividend Declaration 03-Dec-2020 / 16:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ITI FUNDS UCITS EFT SICAV (THE "FUND") 3rd December 2020 (For Immediate Release) Dividend Notice The Directors of the Fund wish to announce that dividends were declared for the following sub-fund, as follows: +--------------+-----------+-----------+----------+------------+ |Sub-Fund |Record Date| Payment | Ex. Date | Amount per | | | | Date | | Share | +--------------+-----------+-----------+----------+------------+ |ITI Funds RTS |11.12.2020 |16.12.2020 |10.12.2020| USD 1.08 | |Equity UCITS | | | | | |ETF SICAV- A | | | | | |USD (ISIN: | | | | | |LU1483649312) | | | | | +--------------+-----------+-----------+----------+------------+ Enquiries to: David Ryan Telephone: +353 1 6143353 J & E Davy ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 89045 EQS News ID: 1152733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

