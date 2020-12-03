DJ Hardman & Co Research: Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): NAV: conservative, robust and with growth upside

Hardman & Co Research: Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): NAV: conservative, robust and with growth upside

In this note, we examine three aspects of OCI's NAV: firstly, why investors can have confidence that it is conservatively calculated, evidenced by i) realisations above carry cost, ii) no incentive to inflate valuations, and iii) a tech-enabled business mix; second, NAV has been robust through COVID-19, a feature we expect to continue, driven by digitally delivering companies, largely defensive sectors and OCI's large cash balances; third, upside from incorporating the market's "vaccine" recovery in OCI's NAV is compounded by underlying structural growth and a unique sourcing model in attractive markets. The 29% discount to NAV is an additional attraction.

