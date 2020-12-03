Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.12.2020 | 18:34
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TrueCommerce Holdings Limited - Confirmation of post-offer intention statements

PR Newswire

London, December 3

TrueCommerce Holdings Limited

03 December 2020

THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE"), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS.

TrueCommerce Holdings Limited

Confirmation of post-offer intention statements with regard to Netalogue Technologies plc (now Netalogue Technologies Limited)

03 December 2020

TrueCommerce Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that further to the completion of its recommended offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Netalogue Technologies plc (now Netalogue Technologies Limited), which was declared unconditional on 10 December 2019, its board of directors has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that the Company has complied with its post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in its announcement of 4 November 2019 and the offer document published on 18 November 2019.

For further information, please contact:

TrueCommerce Holdings Limited

Edward Flint Seaton (Director, Chief Financial Officer) Tel: +1 888 430 4489

David Grosvenor (Managing Director, TrueCommerce Europe) Tel: +44 (0)845 643 6600

