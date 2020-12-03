Anzeige
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic to Host Third Installment of its Analyst Presentations Series

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that company executives will be hosting a series of virtual Analyst Presentations to discuss its strategy, business unit performance and outlook through 2023. The third installment will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:00am ET and will focus on one of the company's six strategic focus areas: Grow and Strengthen our Portfolio, and Act Responsibly.

This event will be webcast live and allow participants to ask questions via the webcast link. Participants can register for the event on the Company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Questions should be directed to Mosaic's Investor Relations Department via e-mail at investor@msoaicco.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619409/Mosaic-to-Host-Third-Installment-of-its-Analyst-Presentations-Series

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
