BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces the launch of new software tools to improve the performance of its robots and offer an ever simpler user experience.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: "Developing functionalities with high added value is BALYO's DNA. Our customers expect from us solutions that simplify and optimize their logistics operations. Version 4.12 of our software platform perfectly meets these needs and is in line with the execution of our R&D roadmap which is focused on these objectives: reducing our customers' TCO1, simplifying the installation and use of our robots and constantly improving the operational performance of our solutions. I will have the pleasure of regularly sharing the progress of our technological developments."

BALYO robots and technologies are operated via a software platform which regular evolutions improve their performance and simplify the user experience. Over the last few months, BALYO has, amongst others, developed high value-added functionalities:

Latest generation of 3D vision algorithm: available on the entire range of high heights storage robots Driven by BALYO, this functionality enables the validation of the availability of rack locations as well as the conformity of the load in relation to previously defined standards. In addition, these algorithms reference new pallet formats without hardware modification, which is particularly appreciated by logistics players given the diversity of existing formats. As an option, these 3D perception bricks detect and control the outlines and load heights from the moment of pick-up. This new functionality eliminates the need for an intermediate pallet proportion control system, reducing the TCO for manufacturers and logisticians;

In 2021, BALYO will pursue the development of its software platform, focusing in particular its developments on improving the performance of its systems, with the objective of making robots and their installation ever-simpler and more productive.

ABOUT BALYO

Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and 3/3 Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €20.4 million in 2019.

For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

________________________________

1TCO, Total Cost of Ownership, is an assessment of the total cost of ownership. It takes into account all the direct and indirect costs generated by the ownership and use of a system: hardware, software, consumption, premises, personnel, training, support, maintenance, security, etc. It also includes all the direct and indirect costs generated by the ownership and use of a system.

2 The OEE, Overall Equipment Effectiveness, or OEE, is an indicator of the productivity of industrial systems.

