The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is poised to grow by USD 57.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020-2024
The report on the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of map contents in ADAS.
The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis includes application segment, technology segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market covers the following areas:
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Sizing
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Forecast
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo SA
- Veoneer Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- AEBS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- TPMS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PAS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions
- Integration of map contents in ADAS
- Adoption of V2X technology to enhance ADAS performance
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
