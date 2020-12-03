The new planting equipment market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Emphasis on Farm Mechanization," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The growing population has increased the demand for food. As a result, it has become crucial for governments and agricultural companies to optimize crop yield. Consequently, with the advent of farm mechanization, farmers are being given subsidies to adopt farm equipment such as planting devices. Farm mechanization increases yields include several areas of cultivation and improve the application efficiency of water and other agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizers. It also increases profitability for farmers. The rate of farm mechanization is about 90% to 95% in developed countries such as the US, Germany, Canada, and France. Emphasis on farm mechanization is growing in developing countries such as India and China owing to the rising population, which will significantly drive the global planting equipment market growth over the forecast period.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the planting equipment market size to grow by USD 4.28 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Planting Equipment Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The planting equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.06%.

Seed drills are designed to sow seeds at equal distances in rows. Farmers use seed drills to obtain high precision in sowing seeds, which enhances crop yield and provides a high seed sown-crop harvested ratio in the agriculture industry.

As a result, the planting equipment market growth by the seed drills segment has been substantial. Also, vendors in the market are offering a range of innovative products.

The growth rate of the seed drills market segment is expected to be slower compared with the other market segments over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

44% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The presence of government initiatives that support sustainable agricultural practices, such as adopting strategies to improve soil health and water management and irrigation, will drive the planting equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The rising demand for food and consolidation activities among vendors are other factors that will contribute to the planting equipment market growth.

China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key markets for planting equipment in the region. The market growth rate in this region will be higher than that of other geographies during the forecast period.

Notes:

The planting equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The planting equipment market is segmented by Product (seed drills, planters, and air seeders) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere Co., ISEKI Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra Mahindra Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

