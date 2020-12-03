Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company") is pleased to name Karim Rashid - Head of Design, for the design and development of the Wisdom Truffle companion. Karim Rashid who has 1.1 million Facebook followers, 210,000 Instagram followers and 29,000 Twitter Followers, has been described by Time Magazine as the "most famous industrial designer in all the Americas".

Pictured Karim Rashid



If you cannot view this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/69459_affa6d480485ab83_001full.jpg

"We are thrilled to name world-renowned designer Karim Rashid, Head of Design at Red Light Holland. While focusing on our core business in the Netherlands, our goal is to create alternative revenue streams while building a global brand that oozes every inch of our ethos, which encourages a lifestyle of healthy daily habits including disconnecting from technology and reconnecting with nature and ourselves for mental clarity. Karim, who has worked with global brands such as Giorgio Armani, HUGO BOSS, Veuve Clicquot and Samsung, believes in our vision and together we will bring it to life through the Wisdom Truffle Companion," said Red Light Holland CEO and Director, Todd Shapiro. "It's an honour for our company to work with Karim, a beloved, insanely talented and premium designer."

"When I first met Todd Shapiro I thought he was crazy!" Said Karim Rashid. "But the more I talked to him, the more I knew - to be candid - his team found the perfect person for the job! As Head of Design, I'm elated to design and promote the Wisdom Truffle and help bring it to life. I'm proud to be a part of a creative initiative, that starts a conversation, promotes positivity and provides comfort - it feels like we need that more than ever right now."

The Wisdom Truffle is expected to be designed by Karim Rashid. The Wisdom Truffle will be a figurine expected to be produced in three different sizes and which can potentially be sold across the world in approximately late 2021. The idea of the Wisdom Truffle is to work through Red Light Holland's Augmented Reality to encourage people to leave their phone behind and instead recommend one goes for a "walk" or go outside to "exercise" and to "live in the moment". The Wisdom Truffle's intention is to highlight an iMicrodose lifestyle which promotes positivity, help put a smile on one's face and connect people to an enlightened community.

Pictured Wisdom Truffle from Red Light Holland's VR experience developed by RadixMotion



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/69459_affa6d480485ab83_002full.jpg

In light of the partnership, Red Light Holland issued Karim Rashid 1,052,631 shares pursuant to the Company's share issuance plan at $0.095 per share. The shares will be subject to a 4-month hold as per Canadian Securities Exchange rule. In addition, Karim Rashid will be paid a fee of US$50,000 over two phases of product development, as well as a 5% Royalty Fee of net sales.

About Karim Rashid:

Karim Rashid is one of the most prolific and colourful designers of his generation. Over 4,000 designs in production, over 300 awards and working in over 40 countries. His renowned work includes products designed for some of the world's most prominent brands, such as Christofle, Veuve Clicquot, Alessi, Umbra, Bobble, 3M, Samsung, Asus, Kenzo and Hugo Boss. Karim exhibits art in galleries worldwide and is a winner of the Red Dot Award, Chicago Athenaeum Good Design Award, I. D. Magazine Annual Design Review and IDSA Industrial Design Excellence Award.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

