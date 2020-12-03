Plum Village App: The Meditation App with a Difference: A Completely Free Offering Featuring Renowned Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh

THENAC, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / An ad-free Buddhist meditation app - Plum Village - has launched a major upgrade on Apple and Android to make meditation inclusive for all.

Subscription-free and exclusive of in-app purchases, Plum Village offers an opportunity to experience a range of teachings from renowned Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh and his Plum Village monastic community through the app.

In line with the Buddhist tradition, the app will always remain completely free to use and has been made possible by the generosity of members of the Plum Village community, who have dedicated time and money in creating a gift for the world.

The Plum Village app includes an ever-expanding range of guided meditations and offers the opportunity to explore mindfulness in an accessible Buddhist context. Meditations include short sessions, deep relaxations, meditations for children, meditations on embracing difficult emotions, guided meditations from Thich Nhat Hanh and more. The aim is for users to find wisdom, peace and freedom from anxiety while cultivating important qualities like mindfulness and compassion in their daily lives.

As an additional feature, the audio for guided meditations has been recorded at Plum Village retreats which acts as a tool to transport listeners directly to world-renowned Buddhist Zen Masters for direct transmission.

Speaking of the development of the app, Catalin Zorzini, co-founder of the Plum Village app said: "Returning from a retreat in 2017 inspired us to create the app. Even though I have never received teachings from Thich Nhat Hanh in person, the recordings of his voice have helped me connect with a depth of presence and experience. We hope that the app will allow this kind of "transmission" for many more people."

Brother Phap Luu, one of the senior monastics in Plum Village said: "Thich Nhat Hanh had a vision for making good use of technology, to be able to share the practice with people on their mobile phone... so the Plum Village app is the realisation of that vision: to have Plum Village wherever we go. That means we have freedom."

Thich Nhat Hanh has been a pioneer of bringing mindfulness to the west since he was exiled from his native Vietnam because of his peace efforts during the Vietnam war. His 1975 classic "The Miracle of Mindfulness" was the first book to popularise that word. Often referred to as "The Father of Mindfulness" and "The other Dalia Lama", Thich Nhat Hanh and his monastic disciples have taught mindfulness for hundreds of thousands of people during their retreats, as well as being invited to teach at Facebook, Google, Salesforce, the US Congress and the UK Parliament.

To date, more than 120,000 people have benefited from Plum Village before the upgrade. The creators hope that the new version will allow many more people to benefit from a deep and authentic mindfulness practice.

The Plum Village app is available to download now via the App Store or Google Play.

