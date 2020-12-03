The new floriculture market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floriculture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in online flower sales," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the floriculture market size to grow by USD 15.20 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Floriculture Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The floriculture market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -11.96%.

Based on the product, the cut flowers segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing gifting culture and rising urban population.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

37% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing spending on flowers as gifts is one of the key factors driving the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for floriculture in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.



Notes:

The floriculture market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The floriculture market is segmented by Product (Cut flowers, Bedding plants, Potted plants, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Application (conferences and activities, gifts and personal and corporate use).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Beekenkamp Group, Danziger Group, Dummen Orange, Flamingo Horticulture Investments, Karen Roses, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Marginpar BV, Ruparelia Group, Selecta Klemm GmbH Co. KG, and Syngenta Seeds BV

