Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ('RJK' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered its fourth kimberlite body with its ongoing drill program on the Nipissing Diamond Project holdings in Lorrain Township, Cobalt, Ontario.

The HSM conductance anomaly is approximately 1,400 m in length by 350 m in width or approximately 45 hectares in size and is located 1 km south of the Robin's Place kimberlite (news release of November 24, 2020). As per the image in this news release, the new HSM kimberlite, along with the Paradis Pond and Robin's Place kimberlites are spatially associated with the Cross Lake Fault Structure, while the Gleeson kimberlite appears to be associated with a SW/NE fault structure.

Three drill holes were completed to test this anomaly, all of which returned kimberlite intersections. Drill hole HSM-20-01 intersected 14.45 m of kimberlite. Drill hole HSM-20-02 was located 325 m to the northwest of hole HSM-20-01 and intersected 48.2 m of kimberlite before being lost due to difficult drilling conditions. Drill hole HSM-20-03 was located 340 m to the north-west of drill hole HSM-20-02 and intersected 18.1 m of kimberlite. The HSM kimberlite is a tuffisitic kimberlite breccia with a monticellite-rich microcrystal matrix with accessory concentrations of phlogopite and ilmenite xenocrysts.

Additional in-fill drilling is required to further define the boundaries of each of these conductance anomalies.

NIPISSING DIAMOND PROJECT: DRILLING SUMMARY: DECEMBER 2020 HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION LENGTH AZIMUTH DIP KIMBERLITE From (m) To (m) True Thickness(m) PARADIS POND

















PP-20-17 607173 5241281 335 26.5 360/180 -90



not present PP-20-18 607025 5241500 337 24 360/180 -90 4.15 16.4 12.25 ROBIN'S PLACE











RP-20-01 607209 5241060 322 37.6 360/180 -90 4.05 37.6 33.6 RP-20-02 607378 5240993 321 30 360/180 -90 4.15 28.15 24.0 GLEESON













PP-20-19 607583 5241157 324 16.3 360/180 -90



not present GL-20-01 608090 5241320 335 28.5 360/180 -90 3 8.75 5.8 GL-20-02 608670 5241371 320 22.4 360/180 -90 4.45 18.5 14.1 HSM















HSM-20-01 608462 5239425 319 31.5 360/180 -90 12.8 27.25 14.45 HSM-20-02 608247 5239670 340 52.25 360/180 -90 4.05 52.25 48.2 HSM-20-03 607952 5239834 338 25.45 360/180 -90 4.1 22.2 18.1





Figure 1: RJK Kimberlites and Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/69468_b798063994b7d9a1_002full.jpg

Glenn Kasner, President of RJK stated, "The discovery of a fourth kimberlite on the Bishop property, in addition to the Kon kimberlite discovered earlier in the year, is remarkable. All members of our team had a geology professor some 45 years ago named Dan Atchinson, who first told us about the Nipissing Diamond. It was his hope that a graduate would find the source kimberlite pipe. RJK's management are all graduates of the Haileybury school of Mines (HSM), and so we have named this new discovery the HSM Kimberlite."

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the geotechnical disclosure in this release.

Contact Information:

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

