The global tartaric acid market size is expected to grow by USD 96.03 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The growing demand from the wine industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as substitutes for tartaric acid will hamper the market growth.

Tartaric acid is used in the wine industry to reduce the pH value and provide tartness. Tartaric acid helps to control the acidity of the wine and is considered as one of the strongest acids in wine. It also plays a crucial role in enhancing the taste, feel, and color of wines. It also reduces the pH to kill the undesirable bacteria, thereby acting as a preservative. With increasing wine production in several markets such as France, Spain, Italy, the US, and China, the demand for tartaric acid will also rise substantially, thereby driving the tartaric acid market growth.

Global Tartaric Acid Market: Application Segment

Tartaric acid is commonly used in the winemaking process to maintain the color, taste, and chemical stability of the finished product. The rise in per-capita disposable income has led to the high consumption of wine. Levorotatory tartaric acid acts as a preservative and prevents microbial and fungal growth in wine. It also improves the tartness and reduces the pH level of the wine. An increase in wine production in Spain, Italy, and France is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the pharmaceuticals and others segment.

Global Tartaric Acid Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest tartaric acid market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in consumer expenditure toward hair and skincare products, improvements in living standards, and growing consumer awareness for nutrient-rich food will significantly drive tartaric acid market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for tartaric acid in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

BRENNTAG AG

Derivados Vínicos SA

Distillerie Bonollo Spa

Distillerie Mazzari Spa

Giovanni Randi Spa

Gruppo Caviro

Ningbo Jinzhan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

PAHI SL

Tarac Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló SL

