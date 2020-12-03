The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is expected to grow by USD 894.49 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005924/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute
The increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the threat from open-source MPMS might hamper the market growth.
More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44461
Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-users, the market saw maximum growth in the hospitals segment in 2019. This is due to the increased use of medical practice management software in hospital applications such as appointments, treatments, and insurance claims. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The presence of stringent regulatory norms and healthcare policies is the major factor driving the MPMS market in North America.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Global medical image analysis software market is segmented by type (standalone and integrated) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Electronic Health Records Market Global electronic health records market is segmented by deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and component (services, software, and hardware). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- AdvancedMD Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Computer Programs And Systems Inc.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Greenway Health LLC
- McKesson Corp.
- MTBC Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Physicians Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmacists Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AdvancedMD Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Computer Programs And Systems Inc.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Greenway Health LLC
- McKesson Corp.
- MTBC Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005924/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/