Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received full Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility in the United States. On October 20, 2020, Sweet Earth announced that its shares had been listed on the United States' Over-The-Counter Bulletin ("OTCQB") under the ticker SEHCF.

DTC status means that Sweet Earth shares are now eligible to be transferred between brokerage accounts within the United States and significantly augments the ease in which American-based investors are able to trade Sweet Earth shares.

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and holds an aggregate value of over thirty-five trillion US dollars of securities and completes approximately 1.4 million settlement-related transactions per day, with a value of approximately $600 billion. Only DTC participants are eligible for DTC clearance, a status that simplifies equity, debt, and Money Market transactions for US-based investors.

Sweet Earth trades on the OTCBB under the ticker symbol SEHCF and is DTC Eligible

DTC provides settlement services for virtually all equity debt trades and Money Market Instruments in the U.S. Having a OTCBB symbol allows the shares to be traded on the OTC Bulletin Board while DTC eligibility simplifies trade transactions.

The Company also announces the resignation of Leon Ho from the Board of Directors. Mr. Ho was instrumental in the Company completing its three-cornered amalgamation and CSE listing. The Company would like to thank him for his great service and wishes him success in future endeavours.

ABOUT SWEET EARTH

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com .

Sweet Earth also operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Cooper"

Chris Cooper

For additional information contact :

Peter Espig / CEO and Director

Telephone: (778) 385-1213

Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69473