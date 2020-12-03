With an Empowering Message of Positive Action, Sustainable Brand Kephi is Redefining the Meaning of Everyday Luxury

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / London-based label Kephi aims to promote a more conscious approach towards dressing by offering a line of timeless yet modern basics with sustainability as a top priority.

It is estimated that the global population will reach nine billion people by 2030. By that time, the consumption of apparel is projected to rise to 63% -from 62 million tons today to 102 million tons- according to the Boston Consulting Group.

As of today, the equivalent of one garbage truck of clothing is landfilled every second. By 2030, humans are expected to throw out more than 134 million tonnes of textiles a year.

Indeed, fashion stands as one of the most polluting industries in the world. To keep up with the ever-growing demand for new clothes, fast fashion brands are launching more and more collections every year, further aggravating the waste problem.

If humans and the fashion industry continue down this path, the planet will inevitably face an irreversible environmental disaster. Brands and consumers must take immediate action to reinvent the current system and head towards circularity, transparency and environmentally-friendly practices.

The up and coming brand focuses on relaxed and contemporary wardrobe staples like tracksuits & tees, sharply cut blazers, shirts and naturally-dyed denim which are made from recycled fabrics and offcuts, as well as natural fibres like organic cotton and ethically sourced wool and linen.

Kephi's focus on a timeless style is not a mere aesthetic choice but adds to the label's sustainability. Every piece is meant to last for many years, transcending seasons and trends -and avoiding landfills.

However, sustainability also means guaranteeing the health and wellbeing of workers. As Ali Hewson, the ethical entrepreneur said, "We carry the story of the people who make our clothes around with us."

Before the Rana Plaza tragedy killed over 1,100 garment workers in Bangladesh and wounded over 2,200 more, many consumers and even brands were unaware of the high human cost of fast fashion. The unfortunate event left people all over the world questioning who makes their clothes and in what kind of conditions.

Kephi wants to ensure that story behind its clothing is of happiness and wellbeing. For this reason, the founders of the brand sought the best ethical factories that provide all staff with a fair wage and safe working conditions.

What's more, Kephi also works closely with small and independent communities of artisans to help them grow their businesses and create more opportunities within their communities.

For Kephi, sustainability is more than just adopting these practices; it's a philosophy and a lifestyle. Its founders believe that making conscious clothing choices can promote wellbeing and cause a profound and lasting impact in every aspect of a person's life.

More than clothing, Kephi's pieces are a symbol of empowerment for those who want to create meaning and drive positive action to move fashion and the planet on a path forward.

