Swaarm, a SaaS company focused on performance-based tracking and optimization, announced today that it has secured €800K in a seed funding round led by Ilona van Megen and Rudolf van Megen, Supervisory Board Member of DE-CIX Group AG, which will help further fuel the company's growth since launching recently in September.

One of Germany's startup pioneers, Rudolf van Megen co-founded SQS Software Quality Systems AG in 1982, driving it to become the largest international market leader for specialized service of software testing in IT development and maintenance, leading to an IPO in 2005. Since 2012, he has been a business angel, advisor, co-founder and investor in numerous startups in Germany, Denmark and the UK, and adopted key roles in national and international local organizations, including Supervisory Member of DE-CIX Group, Chairman of the Management Team of German IST Media Institute and Industry Ambassador of the City of Cologne. Ilona and Rudolf will also continue on as advisors with Swaarm.

Swaarm offers a new performance-based tracking platform that provides agencies, advertisers and networks with the ability to fully track and control their marketing efforts in real-time ensuring profitable growth. While current market offerings only provide limited data insights and require substantial manual work processes, Swaarm was built to overcome these pain points. The platform is engineered from the ground up by Swaarm's team of highly skilled adtech enthusiasts to be simple to use, yet powerful, with data driven campaign automation to help marketers successfully measure and optimize campaigns at an economic price.

Yogeeta Chainani, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Swaarm, said: "As performance marketing has grown in size and adoption among networks and partners, it has also become vastly more complex. Organizations are now seeing the value of leveraging a comprehensive solution, such as our offering at Swaarm, for tracking, management and optimization of their campaigns and partners. We're eager to grow and work closely with businesses to help them solve for their performance marketing management needs in the most effective ways possible."

Rudolf van Megen said: "Swaarm offers the best platform and leadership to become the category leader in the rapidly growing performance-based tracking technology market. The company has the ability to leverage its unique, robust and scalable platform for a wide array of industries that use performance marketing, and I'm looking forward to working with the team on this journey."

Based in Berlin, Swaarm is a performance-based marketing platform that provides an innovative adtech tracking solution for agencies, advertisers and networks to manage, track, analyze and optimize their marketing campaigns at scale.

