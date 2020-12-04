The big data services market is expected to grow by USD 64.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period.
The growing amount of data is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as adhering to diverse client requirement will hamper the market growth.
Big Data Services Market: End user Landscape
In the BFSI sector, big data services are opted to make respective models of trading, fund management, and risk control. With the growth of big data in terms of volume, variety, and complexity, big data analysis is useful for banks to generate useful insights leading to improved performance. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the telecom and retail segment.
Big Data Services Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest big data services market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in data generation across various industries due to the increase in digital transformation such as the digitalization of workspace and access through mobile apps and websites will significantly drive big data services market growth in this region over the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for big data services in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Datameer Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
- SAP SE
- Teradata Corp.
