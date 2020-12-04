Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
+++Übernahmekampf: Hammer-Nachricht bei unserem Nevada-Goldwert+++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119BJ ISIN: CA4989033010 Ticker-Symbol: LBDP 
Tradegate
03.12.20
20:34 Uhr
0,145 Euro
+0,006
+4,32 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1300,14403.12.
0,1310,14203.12.
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2020 | 01:20
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC PINK:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The Company elected five directors to its board, namely Peter Tallman, Gordon Keep, John Pallot, Steven Brunelle and Tara Christie.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and approval of the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon Territory, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. To date, multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 586 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

On behalf of KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"

President and CEO
(604) 609-6138
E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com
Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Klondike Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619461/Klondike-Gold-Announces-AGM-Results

KLONDIKE GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.