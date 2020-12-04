Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Whatcom Capital Corp. (TSXV: WHAT.P) ("Whatcom" or the "Company"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4) (the "Transaction") with Nexe Innovations Inc. ("NEXE").

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent, including without limitation, closing conditions customary to a transaction of the nature of the proposed Qualifying Transaction, the completion by Whatcom of a consolidation of the Whatcom securities on a 2.5 for 1 basis, a name change by Whatcom to "Nexe Innovations Inc.", the absence of any material adverse change in the business of each of the parties, and the receipt of all required consents, waivers and approvals from the Exchange.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has filed a filing statement (the "Filing Statement") with the Exchange, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Trading in the shares of Whatcom is presently halted. The shares of Whatcom will remain halted until the Transaction is completed and approved by the Exchange.

Contact Information

Darren Tindale

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer,

Director and Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 376-3567

Email: stonerockltd@gmail.com

