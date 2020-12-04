First Finance International Bank Inc. Expands Global Reach as a Principal Member of UnionPay International

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / ??First Finance International Bank Inc. (FFIBI), announces their Principal Membership with UnionPay International as the first Issuer to go live in Puerto Rico.

FFIBI is an International Financial Entity (EFI) which has been, since its creation, at the forefront of offering unparalleled high quality digital financial services to its international customers. As a result of this partnership, FFIBI's clients will access UnionPay's large range of services and benefits through their prepaid and debit cards, as well as payment acceptance in 179 countries.

"At First Finance International Bank, we are thrilled by this agreement with UnionPay International and the beneficial impact that will create for our clients," said Michel Poignant, FFIBI CEO. "This partnership will give our customers access to a large network of acceptance when shopping locally or cross-border. It will also allow First Finance International Bank to expand its presence where UnionPay Payment is accepted."

First Finance International Bank's core activity is the remittance and international cross-border payments involving FX currency exchange. Becoming UnionPay? International's issuer and being able to offer a multi-currency card is, for FFIBI, a great key additional asset to the services offered to its customer base.

"UnionPay has attached great importance to the expansion of card issuance business in the Caribbean region and has achieved breakthroughs in many countries and regions in recent years. The collaboration with FFIB Bank in Puerto Rico will be of great significance to the development of UnionPay's regional business," said Ping Wang, head of UnionPay International Latin America Branch.

About First Finance International Bank Inc.:

FFIBI was licensed on May 16, 2017, as an International Financial Entity (IFE) under the Puerto Rico Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF). FFIBI is the first NeoBank registered in Puerto Rico offering digital-only banking services to international customers. Media Contact: Deborah Accos - Communication@ffibi.com

About UnionPay International:

UnionPay International was established in 2012 and now leads the global scheme market with about 8 billion cards globally. UPI is accepted in over 179 countries and issued in 62 countries and regions outside mainland China. UnionPay International continues a steady growth in their global footprint and increasing strategic partnerships.

Media Contact: Ping Wang - wangping@unionpayintl.com

