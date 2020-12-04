Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 decembre/December 2020)--The common shares of Eyefi Group Technologies Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology called EYEfi SPARC, that turns any sensor, camera or smartphone device (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into a geo-pointing system. It has also developed an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensor and cloud application.

_________________________________



Les actions ordinaires d'Eyefi Group Technologies Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. est une société d'ingénierie logicielle et électronique qui a développé, breveté et commercialisé une technologie spatiale innovante appelée EYEfi SPARC, qui transforme tout capteur, appareil photo ou smartphone (fixe, mobile, aéroporté, portable ou de poche) en un géo -système de pointage. Elle a également développé un capteur et une application cloud pour l'Internet des objets industriel (IIoT).

Issuer/Émetteur: Eyefi Technologies Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EGTI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 23 005 600 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 640 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/technologie CUSIP: 26929L 106 ISIN: CA 26929L 106 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: December 2020/le 4 decembre Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: December 2020/le 31 decembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com