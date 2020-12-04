The cold cuts market is poised to grow by USD 72.20 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005941/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Cuts Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute
The report on the cold cuts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The cold cuts market analysis includes product and geography landscape.
The market is driven by the growing demand for convenient and packaged food. This study also identifies the expanding retail space as one of the prime reasons driving the cold cuts market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
The cold cuts market covers the following areas:
Cold Cuts Market Sizing
Cold Cuts Market Forecast
Cold Cuts Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Boars Head Brand
- BRF SA
- Cargill Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Orkla ASA
- Seaboard Corp.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Duck Meat Market Global duck meat market is segmented by product (fresh duck meat and processed duck meat), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Pork Meat Market Global pork meat market is segmented by product (fresh pork meat and processed pork meat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Deli cold cuts Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Packaged cold cuts Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boars Head Brand
- BRF SA
- Cargill Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Orkla ASA
- Seaboard Corp.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005941/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/