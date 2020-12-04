Anzeige
Freitag, 04.12.2020
PR Newswire
04.12.2020 | 04:04
SeABank (Vietnam) - One of 7 Vietnamese banks honored "Vietnam Value 2020"

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank - Vietnam) honored to be one of the seven Vietnamese banks voted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade with the title "Vietnam Value 2020" to recognize brand reputation, affirming position of the bank on the banking financial market.

SeABank (Vietnam) - One of 7 Vietnamese banks honored

This award is the driving force for SeABank to continue maintaining and promoting its existing strengths, continuously researching and innovating to improve products and services quality, spreading the brand closer to customers with the best quality thereby building trust for agencies, customers and partners.

Along with SeABank, in the ecosystem of BRG Group, there are also four other brands awarded "Vietnam Value 2020" which are BRG Golf Investment and Management; BRG Group Hotel Investment and Management; Hanoi Trading Joint Stock Corporation Company (Hapro) and Chu Dau Ceramic Joint Stock Company.

"Vietnam Value" is the exclusive and long-term trade promotion program of Vietnam approved by the Prime Minister and assigned to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to build and develop the national brand through supporting enterprises building up strong brands thereby promoting the image of Vietnam.

Besides, SeABank acknowledged with prestigious awards from domestic and international organizations, including: "Excellent Digital Transformation Enterprise" voted by Vietnam Digital Communication Association (VDCA); "Top 30 Best Tech Companies in Asia 2020" by Silicon Review Magazine; "Typical Bank for the Community 2020" by Vietnam Banking Association (VNBA) and "Bank with The Best POS Network 2020" by National Payment Corporation of Vietnam.

By operating SeABank with continuous and stable growth over the years in terms of business results as well as implementing several meaningful social security activities, Ms. Le Thu Thuy - General Director of SeABank has been awarded "Women Entrepreneur 2020" by ASEAN Business Advisory Council. This award is included in the system of typical awards of the Southeast Asia - ASEAN Enterprise 2020 stature.

These meaningful awards marking each step of SeABank's development in business activities, technological innovation, product and service diversification and contributions to the community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357931/SB_Thuong_hieu_quoc_gia_2020.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
