The district heating market is expected to grow by USD 32.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005904/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global District Heating Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute
The implementation of district heating in smart cities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as competition from fuel-cell-based micro-CHP will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44491
District Heating Market: Technology Landscape
Based on technology, the fossil fuels segment generated maximum revenue for the market in 2019. This is due to the increased use of coal, natural gas, and oil for producing steam or water heating applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
District Heating Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 73% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Factors such as the presence of extensive network installations and high demand for heating requirements from the end-users are fostering the market growth in Europe.
Poland, Germany, and Denmark are the key markets for district heating solutions in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Related Reports on Energy Include:
Global Fuel Oil Market Global fuel oil market is segmented by application (marine, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Needle Coke Market Global needle coke market is segmented by end-user (graphite industry, battery industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Alfa Laval AB
- Danfoss AS
- Fortum Oyj
- John Wood Group Plc
- Korea District Heating Corp.
- NRG Energy Inc.
- Ramboll Group AS
- Statkraft AS
- Vattenfall AB
- Xylem Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Fossil fuels Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Renewables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval AB
- Danfoss AS
- Fortum Oyj
- John Wood Group Plc
- Korea District Heating Corp.
- NRG Energy Inc.
- Ramboll Group AS
- Statkraft AS
- Vattenfall AB
- Xylem Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005904/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/