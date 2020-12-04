The district heating market is expected to grow by USD 32.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The implementation of district heating in smart cities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as competition from fuel-cell-based micro-CHP will hamper the market growth.

District Heating Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the fossil fuels segment generated maximum revenue for the market in 2019. This is due to the increased use of coal, natural gas, and oil for producing steam or water heating applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

District Heating Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 73% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Factors such as the presence of extensive network installations and high demand for heating requirements from the end-users are fostering the market growth in Europe.

Poland, Germany, and Denmark are the key markets for district heating solutions in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America.

Companies Covered:

Alfa Laval AB

Danfoss AS

Fortum Oyj

John Wood Group Plc

Korea District Heating Corp.

NRG Energy Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

Statkraft AS

Vattenfall AB

Xylem Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

