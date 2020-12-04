Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., and Continental AG will emerge as major automotive prognostics market participants during 2020-2024

The automotive prognostic market is expected to grow by 8.75 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the online tutoring services market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The automotive prognostics market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Prognostics Market Participants:

Ansik Inc.

Ansik Incoperates its business under segment like vehicle management. The company offers remote diagnostics and prognostics. The cloud-based prognostic maintenance platform enables the prognostics solution. The company offers telematics services, remote diagnostics, trip tracking, live tracking, and driver's behavior at a monthly fee of $15 plus flat fee. The prognostic analysis predict failure before they occur in the vehicle

Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera Inc.operates its business under two segments, which include Subscription and Services. The company's key offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform and Horton cloud solutions.

Continental AG

Continental AGhas business operations under various segments, namely Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company's key offering is Diagnostics and Services Engineering Solutions. The company offers onboard and offboard diagnostic solutions including routine scripting and testing and guided fault finding for vehicle ECUs

Automotive Prognostics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive prognostics market is segmented as below:

Application Aftermarket OEMs

Geographic North America Europe APAC South America



The automotive prognostic market is driven by the cost benefits of automotive prognostics systems, growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions, and increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services. In addition, other factors such as increased accuracy in perceiving environment through sensor fusion technique, growing emergence of intelligent transportation, and rapidly increasing electronic content in vehicles are expected to trigger the automotive prognostics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

