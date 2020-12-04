Provides an opportunity for Singaporean market entry to startups through online networking

Seoul Fintech Lab (SFL) will hold the online 'Seoul Fintech Meet' with Singapore Fintech Association (SFA) on December 10.

Seoul Fintech Lab holds the online 'Seoul Fintech Meet' with Singapore Fintech Association. The online meet-up focuses on networking and thus is held on an online platform that enables interactive communication. The online meet-up in Singapore will start at 4 p.m. on December 10 (KST). There are pitching session of SBCN, XQuant, Finhaven, Fin2B, and 800m, the five SFL startups participating and presentations 'Seoul, the City of Fintech and Innovation,' and 'Support for Fintechs in Singapore' to provide detailed information about supports necessary in entry to the market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Seoul Fintech Meet is a part of '10X Extension in Singapore,' a program for promoting the global market entry of the SFL startups. It is organized to support entry to the Singaporean and Southeast Asian markets by the SFL startups that experience difficulties in overseas market entry due to COVID-19.

On November 26, SFL successfully held 10X Extension in Luxembourg, an online meet-up in Luxembourg that is considered a fintech capital of the world.

Seoul Fintech Meet provides global business opportunities to SFL startups by establishing a network with overseas investors, fintech companies, and financial industry experts. The online meet-up focuses on networking and thus is held on an online platform that enables interactive communication.

The event will be started with a welcoming speech by President Chia Hock Lai of SFA. Then, Gug-hyun Im, Head of Financial Industry Team, Division of Economic Policy of the Seoul Metropolitan Government will give a presentation titled 'Seoul, the City of Fintech and Innovation,' and Assistant Director Julien Ng of Fintech Innovation Group at Monetary Authority of Singapore will give a presentation titled 'Support for Fintechs in Singapore' to provide detailed information about supports necessary in entry to the Singaporean market.

It will be followed by a pitching session of SBCN, XQuant, Finhaven, Fin2B, and 800m, the five SFL startups participating in this event. After their business pitching, each participating startup will hold a video networking session by subject until the event ends.

CEO D.H. Kim of Finhaven said, "This is an event where we can meet with Singapore's fintech and financial industry experts at one place. We look forward to finding our potential partners."

HoHyun Ko, Managing Director of SFL, said, "Seoul Fintech Meet to be held at the Singapore Pavilion of Singapore Fintech Festival will be a great opportunity for our startups to meet with the local financial and fintech experts." Ko added, "We hope this event will help the participants in establishing substantial local networks."

The online meet-up in Singapore will start at 4 p.m. on December 10 (KST). The event can be accessed through the Singapore Pavilion of Singapore Fintech Festival. A link for free participation can be obtained through registration on the SFL website.

Seoul Fintech Lab Startups Participating in Seoul Fintech Meet

1. SBCN (www.sbcn.co.kr)

SBCN is a fintech company that provides financial big data and AI-based investment information content services. It independently operates the "Investment Master" app, a B2C investment information platform, while providing the "Investment Master" service to large-scale securities companies in Korea.

2. XQuant (https://www.xquant-ai.com/)

XQuant is a fintech company that specializes in the processing, analyzing, and servicing of unstructured financial data using artificial intelligence technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing (NLP). Currently, XQuant is providing service to financial and market to market companies with TS-Expert Solution, a commercial program to extract, process, and save the necessary unstructured data by item in the non-standardized outside dealing contracts.

3. Finhaven (https://www.finhaven.com/)

Finhaven, a fintech company that has obtained a license in Canada for integrated operation of the function as a securities company, exchange, clearing institute, and depository on a platform, is opening up a new world of electronic securities. Finhaven plans to integrate the global financial market by opening Finhaven Private Markets in Asia and Europe.

4. Fin2B (https://www.fin2b.com)

Fin2B provides the fully digitized SaaS (subscription economy)-based supply network financial platform service to the financial institutes in Southeast Asia. Fin2B supply network financial platform service enables efficient operation of financial institutes while keeping their burden to a minimum.

5. 800m (www.go800m.co.kr)

The management philosophy of 800m, an insure-tech startup, reflects the experience of the company's founder and CEO performing as an insurance planner for over ten years. This company develops services by understanding the needs of the financial industry and customers. Established with a group of IT experts, 800m sells and maintains financial products through untact channels. 800m's critical mind is gradually winning response in the market.

About Seoul Fintech Lab

Seoul Fintech Lab was established in 2018 by the Seoul Metropolitan City. In October 2019, the Lab moved its office to Seoul's Yoido so that it can raise its competitiveness by strengthening interactions with financial firms in the area. The Lab provides spaces to fintech startups for up to two years while providing accelerator programs which are startup custom-tailored to their growth needs. The Lab plans to increase the number of startups within it to 100 in 2020.

