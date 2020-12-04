The automotive software market is expected to grow by USD 10.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The increased adoption of ADAS in mass-produced vehicles is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as rising complexity in software architecture leading to higher production costs for OEMs and suppliers will hamper growth.
Automotive Software Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the application software market in 2019. This is due to the rising demand for infotainment and telematics services in the automotive industry. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Automotive Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
China and Japan are the key markets for automotive software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Access Co. Ltd.
- Adobe Inc.
- Airbiquity Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Green Hills Software LLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Wind River Systems Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
