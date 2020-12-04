DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 02, 2020

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 02, 2020 04-Dec-2020 / 07:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 02, 2020 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on December 02, 2020. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On Constitution of Committees under the Board of Directors of the Company. 1.1. On Constitution of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Adopted Resolution: 1) Into the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following are elected: Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association 1) "NP Market Council" Management Board. Bystrov Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of PJSC 2) Polyus. Grachev Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC 3) Altera Capital. Pivovarov 2. The information is taken into consideration, that all members of the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors have experience and knowledge in preparation, analysis, evaluation and audit of the accounting (financial) statements. 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov is elected as Chairman of the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors. 1.2. On Constitution of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Adopted Resolution: 1) Into the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following are elected: Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association 1) "NP Market Council" Management Board. Bystrov Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of PJSC 2) Polyus. Grachev Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC 3) Altera Capital. Pivovarov 2) Pavel Nikolayevich Grachev is elected as Chairman of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors. 1.3. On Constitution of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Adopted Resolution: 1. Into the Strategy Committee under the Company Board of Directors, the following are elected: 1. Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of PJSC Polyus. Grachev 2. Lev Vladimirovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of LLC Management Company "Intergeo". Kuznetsov 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera Capital. Pivovarov 4. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Rector of Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "NIU MEI" (National Rogalev Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute). 5. Dmitry Nikolayevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Snesar Head of Department of Market Industry Customer Relations - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (PJSC). 6. Roman Nikolayevich Deputy General Director for Strategy, Innovations and Future Development, RusHydro. Berdnikov 7. Igor Anatolyevich Head of Front Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Zadvornov the Far Eastern Federal District. 8. Andrey Valentinovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. Kazachenkov 9. Ilya Igorevich Head of the Division for Property Relations and Privatization of Major Organizations, Federal Agency for State Property Management. Karpov 10. Boris Arkadyevich Deputy Head of Competitive Pricing Development Department, Association "NP Market Council". Livshits 11. Vasiliy Vladislavovich Head of Energy Department, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company. Nikonov 12. Pavel Nikolayevich Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia. Snikkars 2. Igor Anatolyevich Zadvornov is elected as Chairman of the Strategy Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors. 3. The Company shall ensure that members of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors who are not considered to be the Company's insiders under Russian law, conclude confidentiality agreements in the form set out in the Company's internal documents. 1.4. On Constitution of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Adopted Resolution: 1. The number of members of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors is determined to be 12 persons. 2. Into the Investment Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following are elected: 1. Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Bystrov Chairman of the Management Board of Association "NP Market Council". 2. Lev Vladimirovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of LLC Management Company "Intergeo". Kuznetsov 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Pivovarov President (CEO) of LLC Altera Capital. 4. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Rogalev Rector of Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "NIU MEI" (National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute). 5. Dmitry Nikolayevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Snesar Head of Department of Market Industry Customer Relations - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (PJSC). 6. Natalia Olegovna Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Filippova Deputy Head of Front Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. 7. Sergey Igorevich Vice-President for Government Relations, LLC Management Company Polyus. Zhuravlev 8. Aleksandr Vladimirovich Member of the Management Board, Director for UES Development Management of JSC SO UES. Ilyenko 9. Andrey Valentinovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. Kazachenkov 10. Sergey Anatolyevich Member of the Management Board,

