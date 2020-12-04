A new GOGLA report notes a growing focus on hybrid power solutions that integrate DC solar with AC grid power, and appliances that integrate both AC and DC power. Sales of hybrid solar inverters are growing by 25% per year in India, outpacing demand for conventional inverters.From pv magazine India A new GOGLA report says that India's distributed renewable energy market is heading toward hybridization - that is, the emergence of hybrid solar systems that can integrate DC solar with AC grid power supplies, while also powering AC and DC appliances. The trend is being driven by growing consumer ...

