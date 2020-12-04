The Australian Energy Market Commission has launched an independent review into the rules governing electricity meters, to determine what needs to be done to accelerate smart meter deployment.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is now reviewing what is required to facilitate retail innovation, so smart meters can drive the energy market toward one that is two-sided - where all energy users actively buy and sell electricity, or their demand for electricity. It will also look at whether the metering roles and responsibilities under the existing rules need to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...