With effect from 12/7/2020, the unit rights in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including 12/17/2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: MOB UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015243753 Order book ID: 211042 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 12/7/2020, the paid subscription units in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MOB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015243761 Order book ID: 211043 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com