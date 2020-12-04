Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Annehem Fastigheter AB, company registration number 559220-9083, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Annehem Fastigheter AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 11, 2020. The company has a total of 58,992,548 shares as per today's date of which 6,863,991 A-shares and 52,128,557 B-shares. Short Name: ANNE B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 52,128,557 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015221684 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 211017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.