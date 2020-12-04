The herpes treatment market is expected to grow by USD 677.02 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of herpes infection is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the highly genericized market will hamper growth.

Herpes Treatment Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the herpes zoster segment in 2019. This is due to the rising prevalence rate of herpes zoster and expected drug launches for the treatment of the condition. Also, factors such as the rising number of immunocompromised people and the increasing older population are contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Herpes Treatment Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Asia is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Asia. Factors such as the high prevalence rate of herpes infection, increased awareness, and entry of new players are fostering the growth of the herpes treatment market in Asia.

Japan is the key market for herpes treatment in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Merck Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

