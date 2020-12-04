RWTH Aachen University and Forschungszentrum Jülich evaluated the data. It shows a growing demand for photovoltaic storage systems in 2019 and continued positive market sentiment lasting well into 2020.From pv magazine Germany. Scientists at JARA Energy, a merger of RWTH Aachen University and research institute Forschungszentrum Jülich, have published detailed analysis and a comprehensive dataset of 2019 storage market development in Germany. They examined market development and prices in residential photovoltaic storage, industrial storage, and utility scale storage facilities last year. In the ...

