The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 8 December 2020. ISIN DK0061413317 -------------------------------------------------- Name Jyske Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL -------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 210727 -------------------------------------------------- Short name JYIBDA -------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811955