Regulatory News:

Orano and KHNP (Korea Hydro Nuclear Power) today signed in Gyeongju a cooperation agreement aiming to enhance the performance of the dismantling projects for nuclear facilities, particularly in South Korea and Europe.

The partnership will allow KHNP to benefit from Orano's proven experience in preparing and carrying out nuclear dismantling. Orano will provide technical assistance and supply skills and training, and South-Korean engineers will be included in the Orano DS teams specialized in dismantling projects.

The collaboration will give Orano access to the expertise of KHNP engineers, and to its network of providers of nuclear engineering services, particularly in the fields of robotics, process industrialization and quality.

The agreement also provides for collaboration between both parties in order to carry out joint technical studies. Such studies could cover, for instance, questions related to the automation of some complex processes, the design of intermediate storage units for legacy waste, and the treatment and packaging of the waste generated by the dismantling operations.

The work will be directed by the Orano and KHNP teams specialized in dismantling, clean-up and waste management.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Senior Executive Vice President of Dismantling and Services activities, and a member of the Orano Group Executive Committee said "We are proud to have gained the trust of our partner KHNP, with whom we are keen to collaborate in working on ambitious and complex projects. This success strengthens our position as a world market leader in dismantling and associated services and illustrates how France can export its know-how in the nuclear field".

Yoon-Ho Kim, Executive Vice President Technology and Innovation Division at KHNP, said: "KHNP and Korean domestic partners will have chance to participate in Orano's decommissioning projects in France, and Orano's accumulated experience will be very valuable asset to Korea's decommissioning project through this agreement. I have no doubt that it will serve as the foundation for strengthening cooperation in decommissioning businesses between Korea and France."

About Orano

Orano reuses nuclear materials in ways that support the development of society, primarily in the field of energy.

The Group offers products and services with high added value across the whole nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to decommissioning and including conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, all contribute to the generation of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 staff are highly knowledgeable, seek constantly to innovate, are skilled in cutting-edge technologies and insist on high levels of safety. They use these assets to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About KHNP

KHNP, energy leader making life prosperous with eco-friendly energy, is the largest electric power company which generate over one fourth of total electric power generated in South Korea with noble sense of mission and pride of "supplying electric power in stable manner to enrich lives of people and to contribute to the growth of national economy" as its driving force.

www.orano.group

@Oranogroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005159/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group