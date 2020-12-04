Cohort has completed the acquisition of ELAC Nautik from Wartsila for a headline consideration of €11.25m, as previously announced. ELAC extends Cohort's maritime offering and has attractive medium- to long-term prospects. It will make an initial five-month contribution and should be modestly earnings enhancing. More detail should be available with interim results next week, but the lack of a trading comment suggests the ongoing activities remain on track to meet market expectations.

