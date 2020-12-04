A 6 MW solar park is being developed by Slovenian power provider HESS. The facility will be linked to a hydropower plant and will also rely on pumped hydro storage.Slovenian hydropower plant operator HESS has announced it will build a 6 MW solar park close to its 47.7 MW Brežice hydroelectric plant on the lower Sava River. The facility will be located on the right bank of the river between a grove and an embankment, 3km upstream from the hydropower plant. "It is a sediment dump area, measuring approximately 9ha and the solar power plant will cover 6ha," the company stated. "Part of the landfill ...

